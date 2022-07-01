Minnesota reported a 2% increase in abortions since 2019 that could just be the tipping point if more women travel to the state from locations where elective terminations of pregnancies are now or soon to be illegal.

The 10,136 elective abortions in 2021 were driven by the rising use of medications, which for the second year in a row exceeded surgical procedures, according to Friday's annual report from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The long-term trend has been downward since Minnesota reported 19,028 abortions in 1980, and state advocates lauded goal-setting and family planning training among other efforts for reducing unwanted pregnancies among teens.

A landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling could reverse the trend, though, because it removed the Constitutional protection to abortion procedures nationally and allowed other states to limit them. Trigger laws have since banned abortions in South Dakota and will ban most abortions in North Dakota July 28. A Wisconsin ban is tenuously in effect as well.

"We're hiring as fast as we can to staff up," said Sarah Stoesz, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood North Central States, which expects as much as a 25% increase in abortions at its Minnesota clinics.

Minnesota's abortion statistics are published by July 1 every year, often with no announcement and modest attention after the legislative session. This year, the numbers were dropped a week after the Supreme Court repeal of Roe vs. Wade, and in the buildup to a Minnesota governor's race, that has elevated abortion as a key election issue.

Gov. Tim Walz on Twitter this week called Republican challenger Scott Jensen a "dangerous, far-right extremist that would ban abortion and bring Minnesota back to the 1950's." Jensen retorted that "Walz is the extremist" and questioned whether his level of abortion permissiveness is "out of step with most Minnesotans."

The 2021 annual report also corrects errors in the 2020 report and changes the outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it impacted abortions.

One year ago, the state reported an 8% decline and advocates assumed that the pandemic had either reduced unplanned sexual encounters or discouraged women from seeking abortions. The Star Tribune at the time discovered that the report had undercounted abortions provided by Whole Woman's Health, which moved its clinic from Minneapolis to Bloomington.

Friday's update showed that abortions actually increased in Minnesota from 9,922 in 2019 to 10,339 in 2020 before declining slightly in 2021.

Reasons for abortions are becoming less clear as one third of women either didn't know or declined to answer on required medical forms. Half of women said they didn't want children at the time of their abortions while 13% cited economic reasons. That is far below the 37% in 2007 at the start of a U.S. economic recession.

Whole Woman's Health closed its clinic last year, but reopened under a new organizational structure in February and anticipates that its proximity to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport will result in an influx of travel medicine patients.

The number of named clinics in the state report declined from seven to four over the past decade, though unnamed independent physicians provided about 7% of abortions last year. St. Paul-based Planned Parenthood saw its share of abortions in Minnesota increase from 33% in 2011 to 71% in 2021.

"It should not be just on the backs of Planned Parenthood and the independent abortion clinics in Minnesota to take care of the influx of people that will be needing our care," Stoesz said. "I am hoping we will begin seeing other OBGYN practices and health systems stepping into the breach."

Alternatives have emerged such as Just The Pill, a telehealth provider that sends abortion medications to eligible patients by mail in Minnesota and three western U.S. states. It provided 53 abortions at the end of 2020 but more than 1,300 in 2021, according to the provider's internal data. A spokesperson said the patient demand has been "frenetic" since the Supreme Court ruling.

Abortions through medications such as mifepristone increased in Minnesota from 3,522 in 2016 to 6,157 in 2021 while surgical procedures declined from 9,128 to 3,977 in the same timeframe.

Abortions over the past decade have declined among females in Minnesota younger than 29 but increased among older women. A Hennepin County program appeared to have an influence, teaching teenagers to set goals for their futures and consider how unplanned pregnancies could disrupt them.

Minnesota has seen similar rates of decline over the past two decades in residents receiving abortions and women traveling from outside the state for the procedures. Residents made up 90% of the abortions while 6% involved women from Wisconsin.

Abortions had been declining over time in the border states of Wisconsin and Iowa as well, though Iowa's numbers increased 42% from 2018 to 2020. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hired private attorneys last week to try to reinstate abortion restrictions that have been tied up by court rulings.