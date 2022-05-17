OAKLAND, Calif. — Several times Monday night, the Oakland Coliseum scoreboard promoted the upcoming 50th-anniversary reunion of the A's 1972 World Series champions.

As if in tribute, the Twins played a little throwback baseball.

Gary Sanchez clobbered a 433-foot home run and Jorge Polanco singled home Royce Lewis, but the tie-breaking run in the Twins' 3-1 victory over Oakland was set up by the most old-fashioned of strategies: A sacrifice bunt.

Those 1972 A's, one of last AL teams to record 100 sacrifice bunts in a season, would be so proud.

When Lewis drew a walk to lead off the fifth inning of a tie game, Nick Gordon squared around and laid down a bunt that pitcher Zach Logue fielded and threw to first base, only the second successful Twins sacrifice bunt — and fifth bunt of any kind — this season. Three pitches later, Byron Buxton hit a sharp grounder through the hole at shortstop, and Lewis easily scored the go-ahead run.

BOXSCORE: Twins 3, Oakland 1

Against the lowly A's, who scratched out just four runs in three games last week in Target Field, even single-run strategies are effective. Chris Archer held Oakland to two hits and a single run — Elvis Andrus, 10-for-20 in his career against the righthander, doubled home Seth Brown, who had walked — while relievers Yennifer Cano, Griffin Jax and Tyler Duffey combined for five scoreless innings on just two hits. Duffey earned his first save of 2022 and the fifth of his career.