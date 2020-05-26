Longtime Minneapolis resident and businessman Jovanni Thunstrom said he didn’t recognize at first the African-American man dying under the knee of a white police officer on the South Side of his city.

“I was shocked when I saw the video,” said Thunstrom, owner of Conga Latin Bistro on E. Hennepin Avenue. “I didn’t now who this poor guy was.”

Thunstrom would later learn that the man who died Monday night following the altercation Monday night at E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue S. was George Floyd, an employee who also rented a residence from him in St. Louis Park.

“The way he died, he was begging for his life,” said Thunstrom, who last saw Floyd about a week ago, when he came by to pay his rent. “I just hope he gets some justice. ... I just don’t understand.”

Thunstrom said Floyd, who was in his 40s, worked security at the restaurant for the past five years, but he was more than just a staff member to him, other staff and customers.

Floyd was “a good friend, person and a good tenant,” the restaurateur said. “He was family. His co-workers and friends loved him.”

The restaurateur took his emotions to Facebook, saying that Floyd’s death was “plain murder. It can’t go unpunished.”

He then ended his posting that he would “like to keep on writing, but my vision is blurry from the tears. ... I am sorry. I usually don’t cry.”

Conga patron Jessi Zendejas called Floyd a “gentle giant” who kept everyone at the restaurant safe.

“Everyone who knows him knew he loved his hugs from his regulars when working as a security guard,” Zendejas said on Facebook. “[He] would be mad if you didn’t stop to greet him because he honestly loved seeing everyone and watching everyone have fun.”

Christina Dawson said on Facebook that Floyd was her partner as she wrote in disbelief, “They really killed my baby!! I don’t even know what to do y’all!! This is not real!”