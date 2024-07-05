Lance Johnson, who coached the Minnehaha Academy boys basketball team, to five state titles and 10 state tournament appearances since 2010, has retired from coaching. Johnson will remain as the Minneapolis private school's dean of students.

Before taking over as the boys coach in 2004, Johnson coached the Minnehaha girls team. He led the girls team to its first-ever state tournament appearance in 2001.

Under Johnson, the Redhawks reached the boys basketball tournament for the first time in 2010. Before that, the Redhawks had reached the state tournament just once, in 1996.

The Redhawks on their first state championship in 2013. State titles in 2017, '18, '19 and '21 followed. Minnehaha Academy was the Class 2A runner-up in 2023 and lost in the Class 2A third-place game this year.

Among the players Johnson coached at Minnehaha Academy are current NBA players Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs. Holmgren was the No. 2 overall selection by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022 draft, while Suggs was selected by the Orlando Magic fifth overall a year earlier.

In 22 seasons of coaching boys and girls, Johnson had a 587-232 record.

Minnehaha Academy activities director Josh Thurow said the school has opened a search for Johnson's replacement.