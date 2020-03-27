Enforcement of the statewide stay-at-home order in Minneapolis will focus first on education and outreach, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

“We have to take this very seriously,” Arradondo said. “Our No. 1 goal is trying to get voluntary compliance, but if that should fail we will use enforcement measures that are appropriate.”

Their approach is in line with that of Gov. Tim Walz, who issued an executive order this week that asks residents to stay inside their homes unless they are leaving for essential purposes, such as buying food or other supplies or working for essential businesses. The order says that violating the order could carry a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail. It begins at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The order is designed to slow the spread of coronavirus, allowing officials to increase the state’s intensive care unit capacity before infection rates peak. Frey said that while the city will emphasize education first, “I expect 100% compliance by Minneapolis residents and visitors with the governor’s stay-at-home order.”

Failing to comply, he said, will cause the city to reach peak caseloads “sooner than we are ready.”

“This is not optional. This is not a half measure. This is a mandate, and I expect it to be followed for the sake of our great city,” he said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Frey promised the stay-at-home order “will not be a new tool for incarceration.”

Arradondo said police officers are receiving a copy of the order and will focus on violations that pose a threat to public safety.

Four or five people gathered in a backyard, he said, is “very different from 100 people having a large party.”

This story is developing and will be updated.