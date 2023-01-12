The Minneapolis City Council is getting ready to take on Uber and Lyft.

Standing alongside dozens of organized Uber and Lyft drivers, a group of council members Thursday pledged to push for what they billed as "some of the strongest protections for rideshare workers in the country."

The council members offered few details Thursday but said they'll begin drafting an ordinance that would provide baseline requirements for drivers' wages and benefits, including unemployment insurance and medical or workers compensation protections.

Council Member Robin Wonsley, who co-sponsored a procedural measure on the topic at Thursday's City Council meeting, said the day's events signaled the first step to "end current exploitive conditions" facing rideshare workers.

Meanwhile, a separate effort has been more quietly underway behind the scenes in City Hall for months, with some council members and city staff exploring how to regulate rideshare companies, also known as "transportation network companies," more like taxi operations, said Council Member Andrew Johnson.

"I see this as a complementary effort," Johnson said, comparing the two tracks. "I envision two packages at around the same time."

The timing of either track is unclear, but the idea of beefing up regulations for rideshare companies and protections for their drivers appears to have widespread support on the City Council, based on statements made by a majority of council members.

The push to broaden rights for Uber and Lyft drivers is international, and it's been reached mixed results across America. Drivers in Seattle unionized, and won city protections several years ago, first from the city, and, as of this month, from a new Washington state statute.

In California, however, an effort by state lawmakers to classify drivers as employees — as opposed to independent contractors — was undercut after voters approved a different set of protections for drivers that was supported by Uber, Lyft and others.

In Minnesota, lawmakers have yet to take up the issue, but advocates for the drivers said they've been lobbying the Legislature and expect proposals to be introduced this year.

In a statement, Uber spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein seemed to suggest the California route might be where the company would like to see things go here.

"It is our hope that we can work with drivers and local elected officials to deliver a package of benefits that improve the driver experience while maintaining flexibility, as we have done elsewhere," Goldstein said. "We look forward to reviewing the City Council's proposed policy."

Lyft pointed to the new Washington state standards as a potential roadmap.

"Lyft cares deeply about drivers and we work hard to ensure our platform offers valuable and flexible earning opportunities," the company said in a statement, in part. "Last year in Washington state, Lyft was proud to support landmark, first-in-the-nation legislation backed by labor organizations and signed into law with bipartisan support, preserving the flexibility workers in today's economy need, while ensuring new benefits and protections for drivers. We welcome an opportunity to engage with policymakers in Minnesota regarding policies to maintain the flexibility and independence drivers want while providing new benefits."

Wonsley said she did not expect a Minneapolis plan to cover all gig workers, but be specific to rideshare workers, and that it would stop short of seeking to characterize drivers as employees.

Thursday's developments were the latest in a progression of organizing and lobbying efforts by rideshare drivers.

In September, more than 100 rallied outside the office of Mayor Jacob Frey as they announced their plan to form the nation's second labor union of rideshare workers.

That group, known as the Minnesota Uber & Lyft Drivers Association, has attempted to draw attention for the plight of drivers, who are responsible for their own vehicles, fuel and insurance, and generally don't know what drivers are being charged for each ride unless they ask — and their pay has fallen in recent years, said Eid Ali, president of the group.

If they're injured on the job, they have no access to worker's compensation, he said.