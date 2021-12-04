Hang onto your hats, Minnesota. Winter is setting in.

The Twin Cities area is facing a slight chance of rain and snow tonight into Sunday, and snow could accumulate — up to an inch in the north metro, the National Weather Service said. A little more is on the way Sunday night.

Up North, it's a different story. Heavy snow is forecast for Sunday, with accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, and maybe 16 inches on the North Shore. Winds gusts could reach 40 mph. A blizzard warning goes into effect Sunday morning in Duluth and surrounding areas, and remains through 6 a.m. Monday. Other parts of northern Minnesota will be under a winter storm warning.

In the metro, the wind picks up Sunday and the chance of snow is greater in the evening, but again not all that much. "Maybe a quarter of an inch of snow," said Tyler Hasenstein, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Monday is the real shocker for Minnesotans: The high is forecast at 14 degrees in the metro area, with blustery conditions continuing.