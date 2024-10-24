Minneapolis Washburn’s Ronan Selbo showed why he was selected as Mr. Soccer in Class 3A.
Minneapolis Washburn shuts out Bemidji in boys soccer state tournament quarterfinal
Millers advance in Class 3A; Edina girls rout Duluth East 5-0 to advance; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls get a measure of revenge over St. Paul Academy in overtime.
The senior midfielder scored and set up the Millers’ first two goals in a 3-0 victory over Bemidji in the quarterfinals of the boys’ soccer state tournament Wednesday night at Monticello High School. The Mr. and Ms. Soccer award winners are presented to the top senior in each class as voted on by the coaches association.
Selbo, one of the Millers’ captains, opened the scoring with his 16th goal of the season 21 minutes, 25 seconds into the matchup with the Lumberjacks (14-4-2). He picked up his seventh assist of the year on classmate Alex Linares’ second-half goal.
Sophomore attacker Lucas Neu added an insurance goal with his 10th marker of the season for the Millers (15-0-3), who are ranked No. 2, according to the final coaches association poll.
In other boys quarterfinals Wednesday:
Class 2A
Blake 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2: Senior Agustin Catoggio scored two goals, leading the No. 2-rated Bears (16-2-1) past the No. 3-ranked Lumberjacks (15-3-0). Teammates seniors Joseph Melloh and Charlie Silvestri also tallied for the Blake. Seniors Noah Hansen and Hudson Snesrud scored for the Lumberjacks, who had won 14 consecutive games after getting off to a 1-3 start. All three losses were by one goal.
Totino-Grace 6, St. Cloud Tech 0: Junior attacker Siman Gelato scored twice as the the No. 7-rated Eagles (13-3-3) overwhelmed the Tigers (8-4-7). Classmate Truett Dollins added a goal and an assist.
Class 1A
St. Paul Academy 1, St. Croix Prep 1, OT (St. Paul Academy wins shootout 4-2): The No. 1-ranked Spartans (14-3-1) avoided a scare, beating the Lions (17-2-0) in a shootout. Senior Rowan McLean tied it in the second half for the Spartans, who trailed 1-0 most of the night. Junior Ethan Hoyos scored for the Lions in the first half.
Girls
Class 3A
Edina 5, Duluth East 0: The No. 5-ranked Hornets (12-1-5) were ignited by their youth in overwhelming the Greyhounds (16-4-0). Sophomore Mikaela Caverly and junior Lou Ruffien each scored twice for Edina. They have combined for 26 goals on the season, Ruffien with 14 and Caverly has 12. Senior Lillian Sexton scored the Hornets’ other goal. The victory stopped Duluth East’s 12-game winning streak.
Class 2A
Orono 1, Cloquet-Carlton 1, OT (Orono wins shootout 4-3): The seventh-rated Spartans (12-4-2) advanced to the semifinals with a 4-3 shootout victory over the No. 6-ranked Lumberjacks (15-3-1). The Spartans took a 1-0 lead on senior attacker Kali Schmidt’s goal in the first half. Senior midfielder Makena Smith scored the equalizer for the Lumberjacks in the second half.
Class 1A
Providence Academy 7, Concordia Academy 1: The Beacons (13-3-2) couldn’t keep up with the speedy Maddyn Greenway. The junior attacker scored the first two goals and finished with a hat trick for the fifth-ranked Lions (12-6) in an easy victory. Greenway, who also had an assist, has 41 goals for the season. Senior midfielder Tatum Janezich chipped in with two goals for the Lions.
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, St. Paul Academy 0, OT: Junior Sophie Slavin scored her eighth goal of the season, a golden goal in overtime, as the No. 4-rated Saints (17-2-1) edged the Spartans (10-8-2). St. Paul Academy shut out the Saints 3-0 in the state championship game a year ago.
Exclusive video highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MN high school boys and girls soccer state tournament on Oct. 23, 2024
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MSHSL state quarterfinals from game sites around the Twin Cities.