Minneapolis Washburn shuts out Bemidji in boys soccer state tournament quarterfinal

Providence Academy 7, Concordia Academy 1: The Beacons (13-3-2) couldn’t keep up with the speedy Maddyn Greenway. The junior attacker scored the first two goals and finished with a hat trick for the fifth-ranked Lions (12-6) in an easy victory. Greenway, who also had an assist, has 41 goals for the season. Senior midfielder Tatum Janezich chipped in with two goals for the Lions.