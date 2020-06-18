Minneapolis’ three most-visited beaches will be staffed with lifeguards from noon to 7 p.m. on weekends, starting this Saturday, the Minneapolis Park Board said Wednesday.

Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach will have weekend lifeguards.

In addition, the Park Board said it plans to hire more lifeguards and to have them on duty from noon to 7 p.m. by Thursday at the city’s five most popular beaches — the three mentioned above, plus Cedar Lake East Beach and Lake Harriet North Beach.

If the temperature is 85 degrees or warmer at 6 p.m., those lifeguard hours will be extended to 8 p.m., the Park Board said.

The city has seven other beaches that will not be staffed by lifeguards this summer.

Earlier, the Park Board had announced that there would be no lifeguard staffing this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Park Board’s announcement came in the wake of two water rescues the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to Tuesday evening.

In the first incident, one person was pulled from Lake Nokomis about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The victim remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.

One hour later, firefighters rushed to Lake Bde Maka Ska on a report of two people struggling in the water. Rescuers found one victim on shore, struggling to breathe, and a second underwater. Both were revived and remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition.