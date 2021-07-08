Isaac Johnson's big mouth just got him on national television.

The 16-year-old Minneapolis student appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night to show off his unique talent: According to the Guinness Book of World Records, no one on the planet has a wider mouth gape. It's been measured by experts to stretch up to four inches.

During the segment, audience members tried to guess if he could fit various items between his lips. Johnson had no problem accommodating a softball, baby doll's head, brick and magnifying glass, but a VHS tape of "Jaws" barely passed the test.

"Does your mom ever threaten to wash out your mouth with a gallon of soap?" said comedian Wanda Sykes who was filling in for a vacationing Kimmel.

The appearance ended with sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez presenting the Minnesotan with a giant toothbrush.

After the taping, Johnson admitted that he was terrified during the rehearsal.

"I was worried that I might be camera shy," the Washburn High School student said by phone from the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood while his mom, Meredith Johnson, listened in. "But when I was chilling in my hotel room, it just dawned on me: 'It's not going to be that hard. Just be yourself. Go with it.'"

Because of coronavirus protocol, Johnson didn't get a chance to take advantage of the famous parties usually held in Kimmel's green room or meet fellow guest Colin Farrell.

"More importantly," Meredith Johnson said, "Mom didn't get to meet him."

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin