A 17-year-old Minneapolis girl will avoid adult prosecution for a crash that killed two teen passengers in a carjacked SUV.

Tiana Lashay Alize Hughes reached a juvenile court plea agreement for manslaughter with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, according to court records. It comes more than a year after a December 2021 high-speed police chase ended with Hughes crashing the SUV into a tree in northeast Minneapolis, splitting the vehicle in half.

Hughes' foster mom said Hughes went into Dakota County Residential Treatment Facility for youth Wednesday. She was originally charged with two counts each of causing death while fleeing police, second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide.

The county attorney's office, under former leadership of Mike Freeman, wanted Hughes certified as an adult because "retaining the child in juvenile court does not serve public safety," according to the certification petition filed a year after the crash.

Shawndale D. Hickman, 16, died at the scene, while Debra Ann Ward, 16, died at the hospital. Ward had been involved in another stolen SUV crash about eight months earlier.

"I would have felt it would have been inappropriate for her to be charged as an adult," Hughes' foster mom Sarah Kiefer said in a phone interview Friday.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and predecessor Mike Freeman.

"We would drive by the site of her crash on the way to school and I asked her if that bothered her," Kiefer said. "Locking her up as an adult would not have helped her deal with that. I'm hopeful and optimistic that she'll get the help she needs in Dakota County."

Family members of the deceased watched the March 23 plea agreement hearing in the courtroom and on Zoom, court documents show.

Hughes admitted to the manslaughter charges and all other counts were dismissed. As part of the agreement, she will be placed on extended juvenile jurisdiction and must remain offense-free until her 21st birthday. She was ordered to complete programming in Dakota County for six to nine months.

If Hughes violates probation before she turns 21, she will face an adult prison sentence of 4 years and eight months.

Hickman's mother Gailisha Hopson shared a prayer in a Facebook post before the plea hearing, saying in part: "I'm mentally preparing myself for today cause Lord knows this definitely been taking a toll on me and I'm praying I don't get let down today.."

After the hearing came a post riddled with angry face emojis: "That was not justice"

Ward's father, Raymond Muse, first learned of the agreement during a phone interview Friday with the Star Tribune. He said the punishment doesn't amount to "the hell I've been through." He said the officers who chased the SUV down have to pay and so does Hughes.

"Stop the car, get out. That's all she had to do," Muse said. "No more slaps on the wrist. No more of that. If you get out here and commit a crime, then you have to do the time."

The course of Hughes' case changed under Freeman's successor, Mary Moriarty, who campaigned to "treat kids like kids."

Moriarty recently came under fire for offering extended juvenile jurisdiction to two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder. They could avoid a lengthy adult prison sentence in exchange for their testimony against a man accused of plotting to kill his ex-girlfriend, Zaria McKeever, who the teens shot inside her Brooklyn Park apartment last fall. McKeever's family is strongly opposed to the plea deal.

Nick Kimball, spokesperson for the county attorney's office, said in a statement that such cases are devastating to families and the community, and the office seeks both accountability and justice with the best chance of avoiding it happening again.

"In this case, the specific characteristics and background of the young person who caused this tragedy can best be addressed through a specific, structured plan possible only in the juvenile system with a lengthy adult prison sentence hanging over her head," the statement said. "This outcome would not be suitable in every case but was the appropriate outcome here."

According to the charges against Hughes:

Minneapolis police were alerted about 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021, to the armed carjacking of a Mercedes SUV near N. 12th and Fremont avenues. Around 2:25 a.m., Robbinsdale police saw the stolen SUV and later attempted to stop the driver at Theodore Wirth Parkway.

The SUV went through a red light and at times crossed into oncoming traffic. She reached speeds of 110 mph before losing control and striking a tree.

Officers involved in the pursuit could not immediately determine who was driving. Hughes told them: "I got a concussion. I don't know." Two juvenile males who survived the wreck denied driving.

Investigators tested DNA in blood on the steering wheel airbag and the driver's side window, and DNA from the other four passengers, and determined Hughes was the driver.

Kiefer said she became Hughes' foster mom in September, nine months afterward. She remembers in December when the news reports came out about prosecutors looking to charge her as an adult. They thought the odds of that happening were low, and she said so did public defender Paula Brummel.

"It was an extremely painful case for everybody involved," Brummel said. "These tragic situations always leave pain behind."

Hughes was 16 at the time of the crash and a ward of the state, Kiefer said. She said they wouldn't have reached a settlement if it had continued down the path of adult certification.

"At the end of the day, it was all [Hughes'] decision what she wanted to do, but I would have been strenuously against taking any type of deal that had her being charged as an adult," Kiefer said.