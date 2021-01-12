The Minneapolis teachers union is pushing back against the district's reopening plans, citing safety concerns and saying that they've been left out of crucial decisionmaking discussions.

The union is seeking an agreement to establish class-size caps, weekly COVID-19 testing for staff and social distancing protocols before the district's youngest students return to in-person classes in February.

Under the district's plan, which will be presented to the school board Tuesday night, preschoolers and kindergartners could return to school buildings on Feb. 8 and first- and second-graders on Feb. 10, followed by students in grades 3-5 on Feb. 22.

Families must complete an online registration form by Jan. 22 for each of their PreK-5 students, indicating whether they want their child to start in-person learning or continue distance learning. If parents of elementary school students don't complete the form, their student will be enrolled in in-person learning.

"We've been crystal clear since the pandemic hit that [Minneapolis Public Schools] is not safely ready to return to in-person learning," said Greta Callahan, the president of the Minneapolis . "Now is the time for MPS to go above and beyond the most basic safety measures required by the state."

The recommendation represents a jump over several steps in the district's "Safe Learning" plan, and the district didn't consult union members about the coming change, Callahan said.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The St. Paul schools reopening plan is also getting pushback. The St. Paul Federation of Educators is planning a "car rally" Tuesday afternoon at the district headquarters, calling to delay the reopening of elementary schools in that district. St. Paul plans to begin bringing elementary schools back full-time on Feb. 1 while also maintaining a virtual-only option for students.

On Monday night, the Minneapolis union hosted a discussion about the concerns. The meeting, held on Zoom and streamed on Facebook live, was originally meant to include three at-large school board members. The board members declined the invite, according to union leaders. Board Member Kimberly Caprini said in a Facebook post that those board members would not be attending.

For about an hour, teachers, school nurses and social workers shared their experiences and anxieties about a return to in-person learning. They also worried whether families understand their options with the registration form.

Lindsey West, a second grade teacher at Barton Open School, directed her comments at school board members.

"I see that you are in a tight spot, board members, with regards to decisions you must make," she said. "But if you want to make the best decisions possible, ones that are rooted in what is best for students, families and staff, listen to us, negotiate a safety plan with us."

Staff writer Anthony Lonetree contributed to this report.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440