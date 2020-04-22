“Minus the cold weather, the experience was similar,” said Jam, co-musical director of the CBS show.

Taped in January in Los Angeles, the all-star tribute was stressful for Jam and Lewis trying to keep the various stars --from Earth Wind & Fire and Mavis Staples to Beck and St. Vincent -- happy and then having to refocus for their own performance that night with Morris Day & the Time.

“Right before we went on, we were talking to Foo Fighters,” Jam recalled. “That five minutes talking music with them put us in the mood to go out and just be performers. Psychologically, it was very cool. I have to call and thank Dave [Grohl, the Foos frontman].”