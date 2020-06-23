Celebrate the hot summer sun and match its intensity by wearing exaggerated florals and luscious citrus tones. Bright and bold, this modern palette will brighten the day of anyone wearing — or seeing — it.

Sweet and tart

A bead bauble complements a candy-colored crop.

Robin’s egg cropped top, $40, zara.com

Blue artisan necklace, $92, studiobstyle.com

.

Lemon wedge

Vibrancy is the word for this one-two color punch.

Nina Ricci yellow oversized collar shirt, $1,690, farfetch.com

Akris Punto pixel-print slack, $190, nordstromrack.com

.

Lime fizz

Who says sophistication has to come in black? This dress and wrap beg to differ.

Lela Rose floral gown, $2,249, neimanmarcus.com

Vintage Krizia cropped jacket, $758, farfetch.com

.

Tangerine dream

Playful but elegant, this dynamic duo would enliven any party.

Lela Rose orange flower dress, $1,790, nordstromrack.com

Apparis Sophie mid-length coat, $260, farfetch.com

.

Orange crush

Saturated color in a body-conscious style shows through.

Avec Les Filles Sheer Joy clear PVC raincoat, $89, lulus.com

Orange strappy bodysuit, $20, zara.com

Sara Battaglia casual slack, $205, farfetch.com