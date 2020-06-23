Celebrate the hot summer sun and match its intensity by wearing exaggerated florals and luscious citrus tones. Bright and bold, this modern palette will brighten the day of anyone wearing — or seeing — it.
Sweet and tart
A bead bauble complements a candy-colored crop.
Robin’s egg cropped top, $40, zara.com
Blue artisan necklace, $92, studiobstyle.com
Lemon wedge
Vibrancy is the word for this one-two color punch.
Nina Ricci yellow oversized collar shirt, $1,690, farfetch.com
Akris Punto pixel-print slack, $190, nordstromrack.com
Lime fizz
Who says sophistication has to come in black? This dress and wrap beg to differ.
Lela Rose floral gown, $2,249, neimanmarcus.com
Vintage Krizia cropped jacket, $758, farfetch.com
Tangerine dream
Playful but elegant, this dynamic duo would enliven any party.
Lela Rose orange flower dress, $1,790, nordstromrack.com
Apparis Sophie mid-length coat, $260, farfetch.com
Orange crush
Saturated color in a body-conscious style shows through.
Avec Les Filles Sheer Joy clear PVC raincoat, $89, lulus.com
Orange strappy bodysuit, $20, zara.com
Sara Battaglia casual slack, $205, farfetch.com