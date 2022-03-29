Minneapolis Public Schools students are going back to class Tuesday for the first time since teachers went on strike March 8.

Teachers returned to work on Monday to prepare for the return of the district's 28,700 students.

Minneapolis Public Schools reached tentative agreements early Friday with the union representing its teachers and support staff. Union members voted over the weekend to approve the contracts.

In a Tuesday special business meeting, the school board will vote on changes made to the school calendar to make up for lost class time during the strike. Those changes include adding 42 minutes to the end of each school day once students return from spring break and tacking on an additional two weeks to the school year in June.

