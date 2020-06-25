In an effort to lure skittish travelers back to the skies, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday launched a safety program to stem the spread of COVID-19 and keep passengers healthy.

Air travel at MSP and across the country dropped sharply as the pandemic and its economic fallout took hold in recent months. In April, typically a busy month for travel at MSP due to spring break vacations, passenger levels plunged by 95%.

Summer is also a busy season for air travel locally. The airport’s July travel forecast shows more routes returning to MSP, and average daily departures inching up to 233 flights — an increase over 138 daily departures in June, but far below the 554 flights that departed daily last July.

“We’re expecting an increase in traffic in July,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) at a news conference Thursday. “Whether our passengers return to the skies next month or later in the year, they will experience a very different airport in terms of health safety elements in place to protect them.”

The airport has stepped up cleaning its restrooms and public areas, especially at high-touch points. This month, the MAC started electrostatic disinfectant fogging procedures every night in public areas.

In addition, the airports commission, its restaurant and retail vendors, and the airlines have adopted strict social distancing practices using floor decals and signs to alert employees and patrons alike. Masks or facial coverings are required for employees at the airport, and passengers are encouraged to wear them as well. Fifty new hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout both terminals, as well as 130 shield guards at ticket counters, gate desks and podiums, security checkpoints, and information booths.