Minneapolis and St. Paul fire squads responded Wednesday night to a report of a man in the Mississippi River near the Minnehaha Dog Park and Hidden Falls Regional Park.

Crews were searching the area to rescue the man but had not found him as of 8 p.m., assistant Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said.

Bystanders reported seeing the man go underwater around 7 p.m.

Fire crews cleared the scene once Ramsey County water patrol took over the search.

