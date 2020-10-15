A Minneapolis police squad car was damaged in what police described as an out-of-control hot-rodding incident Saturday.

During the overnight hours Saturday, large numbers of vehicles were engaging in reckless driving in three different precincts within the city, police spokesman John Elder said Wednesday. They were traveling well over the posted speed limits, disregarding traffic control devices and "burning rubber," wiping out roadway markings, he said.

Rocks and bottles were thrown at officers who went to try to restore order, he said. One squad was damaged as a result, he said. No officers were hurt.

"Whereas it is referred to as 'hot-rodding,' the fact of the matter is that these people are creating a dangerous environment that threatens the safety of others while damaging property," said Elder. "This is a pattern of behavior that has plagued cities across the metro, especially this summer."

The group had dispersed by the time enough officers were assembled to bring the situation under control, he said.

DAVID CHANEN