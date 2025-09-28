News & Politics

Minneapolis speed cameras to be activated this week

Hennepin County will reveal plans to remake Marshall Street at a meeting this week.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 28, 2025 at 9:00PM
A sign warns drivers that speed cameras in Minneapolis will go live starting Wednesday. (Tim Harlow/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lead-footed drivers in Minneapolis beware: The city is set to turn on its first cameras to catch and cite speeders.

An electronic sign near the intersection of Fremont Avenue N. and West Broadway reminds drivers that a speed camera will go live on Wednesday.

A sign reminds drivers that speed cameras in Minneapolis will go live Wednesday. (Tim Harlow/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cameras will be placed at or near four other intersections throughout the city as part of a four-year pilot approved by the Minnesota Legislature: The locations are 18th Avenue near Central Avenue NE.; Chicago Avenue S. near Franklin Avenue E.; Nicollet Avenue S. near W. 46th Street, and 3rd Street near 1st Avenue N. in downtown.

City officials and leaders who helped Minneapolis win permission for the program will hold a kickoff event Tuesday near the downtown intersection. More than 14,000 postcards have been sent to addresses in neighborhoods near the camera locations, and videos have played on the city’s social media platforms to spread the word.

Motorists detected going 10 mph or more over the speed limit will be issued warnings during October. Citations could be issued starting in November, city spokesman Allen Henry said.

When citations begin, drivers will be given a warning for their first violation. A second offense will result in a $40 fine, which doubles to $80 for motorists going more than 20 mph over the speed limit. Drivers will be able to contest citations.

Up to 11 more “high priority” intersections could be outfitted with cameras in 2026 with up to 42 locations operating by the time the pilot ends in 2029. In future years, the system could be expanded to ticket drivers who run red lights, officials said this year.

Marshall Street makeover

The view of Marshall Street between 9th Avenue and 11th Avenue NE. (Hennepin County)

A two-mile segment of Marshall Street in northeast Minneapolis has not seen much attention since it was last fully reconstructed in 1959 when Dwight Eisenhower was president.

That will change in 2027 when Hennepin County will give the tired and safety-challenged street a major makeover between 3rd Avenue NE. and Lowry Avenue. The street was repaved between Lowry and 37th avenues in 2023.

Nearly 10,800 vehicles — from cars to semitrailer trucks — daily use the north-south thoroughfare, which passes through a mix of land uses, including commercial, light industrial and residential.

The county has been looking to improve safety and comfort for people walking, biking, rolling and driving along the corridor since at least 2018 when a study yielded the first concepts for rebuilding Marshall, said Project Manager Kelly Agosto.

Since then, the county has asked the community for feedback to shape designs. After several rounds of engagement, plans have taken shape, Agosto said.

That gets us to Wednesday, when the preferred concepts will be shared at 5-7 p.m. at the River Hub at Graco Park, 810 NE. Sibley St.

The leading designs call for one travel lane in each direction with a shared center turn lane. They also call for a two-way bike lane separated from traffic, as well as sidewalks, green space and parking on one or both sides of the street, depending on the section of the road.

A rendering of what Marshall Street could look like when Hennepin County rebuilds it in 2027. (Hennepin County)

“On-street parking is valued by businesses and development, so it’s a big reason to preserve as much on-street parking as we can,” Agosto said.

The final design will be chosen later and take into account the return of Metro Transit bus service to Marshall in 2026 and input from the city, which is teaming with the county to carry out the project.

“It’s going to be a big change, and for the better,” Agosto said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

