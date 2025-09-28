Minneapolis speed cameras to be activated this week

Lead-footed drivers in Minneapolis beware: The city is set to turn on its first cameras to catch and cite speeders.
An electronic sign near the intersection of Fremont Avenue N. and West Broadway reminds drivers that a speed camera will go live on Wednesday.
Cameras will be placed at or near four other intersections throughout the city as part of a four-year pilot approved by the Minnesota Legislature: The locations are 18th Avenue near Central Avenue NE.; Chicago Avenue S. near Franklin Avenue E.; Nicollet Avenue S. near W. 46th Street, and 3rd Street near 1st Avenue N. in downtown.
City officials and leaders who helped Minneapolis win permission for the program will hold a kickoff event Tuesday near the downtown intersection. More than 14,000 postcards have been sent to addresses in neighborhoods near the camera locations, and videos have played on the city’s social media platforms to spread the word.
Motorists detected going 10 mph or more over the speed limit will be issued warnings during October. Citations could be issued starting in November, city spokesman Allen Henry said.
When citations begin, drivers will be given a warning for their first violation. A second offense will result in a $40 fine, which doubles to $80 for motorists going more than 20 mph over the speed limit. Drivers will be able to contest citations.
Up to 11 more “high priority” intersections could be outfitted with cameras in 2026 with up to 42 locations operating by the time the pilot ends in 2029. In future years, the system could be expanded to ticket drivers who run red lights, officials said this year.
