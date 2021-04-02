A small group of Minneapolis South High School students took to the Martin Olav Sabo Bridge on their spring break to demand justice for George Floyd.

On Thursday afternoon, they hung two banners from the bridge over Hiawatha Avenue, garnering scattered honks from cars driving below. One hand-painted banner demanded justice for Floyd and the other was in support of "community control of police."

"We support … putting the power into the hands of Black and Native communities so they can democratically have control and prosecute police for brutality and for killing people," said Zach Moore, 18, a senior at South.