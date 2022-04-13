After a five-year wait between albums — in which time she furthered her national prominence and powerfully addressed troubles in her local community — Chastity Brown is ready to drop another record. And ready to feel good again, too, it appears.

The acclaimed Minneapolis singer/songwriter has finally announced details for her seventh album, "Sing to the Walls," which she's issuing June 17 via St. Paul-turned-Nashville folk/Americana label Red House Records. She issued the first track off the LP on Tuesday, a hopeful, edging-toward-love single called "Wonderment" (posted below).

In a press release for the record, Brown described "Sing to the Walls" as "a love album, in a way I didn't plan." The record was recorded at multiple studios in Sweden, Austin and the Twin Cities with producers including Brady Blade (Dave Matthews), Chris Bell (Eagles, Erykah Badu) and her drummer and ever-reliable collaborator Greg Schutte. Brown herself also produced some of the tracks as she wrestled with the chaos around her during the pandemic and following George Floyd's murder just blocks from her home.

"This album does not serve sorrow," she clarified in the press release. "And in that way, it's my trying to emulate Zora Neale Hurston's 'Their Eyes Were Watching God' — seeking personal spiritual fulfillment while rejecting expectations. What matters to me is my survival — and for my survival, it's been necessary to try to embrace some joy."

Brown will be previewing the album on tour with her fellow Tennessee native June, including a hometown date at the Pantages Theatre on May 20.

Pre-order options for "Sing to the Walls" are now available via redhouserecords.com.