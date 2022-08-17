Wyn Starks, the Minneapolis-raised singer who is dedicating his "America's Got Talent" run to his late twin brother, tried qualifying for the finals Tuesday with a touching cover of "In The Stars" by Benson Boone.

His turn in the spotlight followed a short video in which Starks talked about how he lost his sibling in November 2020 and how he hopes a victory will help him take care of his nephews.

Judge Simon Cowell said he was impressed with how the singer managed to keep it together for the live performance.

"You're a very, very, very, brave man," he said.

But the judges' opinions don't matter much at this point. Viewers alone determine who will move on. Only the top two vote-getters among Tuesday's 11 competitors will earn a spot in the finals.

Voting ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The results will be revealed during Wednesday's edition of "AGT," airing 7 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11