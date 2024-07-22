Minneapolis gospel singer Jovonta Patton is officially stellar.

On Saturday night at the 39th Stellar Gospel Music Awards in Las Vegas, Patton was named "new artist of the year" for his album "Established."

He won for an independently released album, a feat that's uncommon at these awards.

Released last year, "Established" featured the single "Always," which went to No. 1 on Billboard's gospel charts. It was his six chart-topper — either song or album — in his career.

An ordained minister, Patton, 34, leads a pop-up church known as The Wave. As a teenager, he founded Deliverance for Youth, a youth choir. The Edison High School graduate and longtime North Side fixture first landed at No. 1 on Billboard's gospel chart in 2016, with the self-released album, "Finally Living."

The taped two-hour Stellar Awards will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 on the Stellar Network and at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 on BET.