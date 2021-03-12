The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified a 14-year-old boy shot to death late Monday in Minneapolis.

Kohlin Louis Fohrenkam-Differenthorse died when he was shot several times in the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue just after 10 p.m. Monday.

According to police, he was killed when two groups begin firing at each other. Another victim, a man in his early 20s who was shot in the back, was taken to HCMC and is expected to survive.

According to police, the teen was standing in front of Cedar Food & Grill when a man walked up, asked his name, then shot him in the chest. When officers arrived, bystanders were doing CPR on Fohrenkam-Differenthorse, police said. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

STAFF REPORTS