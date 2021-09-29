One man was fatally shot and three others were injured by gunfire in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

The shootings took place in the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue South in the Phillips neighborhood, according to a police news release. The gunfire broke out near Fire Station 5.

Police said they received several 911 calls reporting shots and from people who said they had been shot.

Police said the three victims they found with apparent gunshot wounds were taken to HCMC, where one was pronounced dead. A fourth victim was taken to HCMC in a private vehicle.

"Preliminary information indicates that all four males are linked to the scene near the 2700 block of Bloomington," the police statement said.

Police did not indicate the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

This is Minneapolis' 73rd homicide in 2021, according to the Star Tribune's database.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759