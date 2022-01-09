Minneapolis Public Schools will switch to remote learning Monday and cancel after school activities due to the extreme wind chill forecast, the district announced Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, the Twin Cities can expect hazardous wind chills of -20 to -24 degrees starting around midnight and carrying into the early morning.
Given the weather conditions, the district anticipates a reduced capacity to safely transport students.
The cancelation of in-person instruction is also because of an increase in reported COVID cases over the weekend, the district said.
