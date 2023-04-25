Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minneapolis is poised to ban new metal plating facilities, foundries, chemical manufacturing and commercial laundries, saying these industries pose an unacceptable pollution threat to human health and the environment.

But state law prohibits the city from forcing out existing heavy industries, which are concentrated in low-income minority neighborhoods.

Minneapolis is rezoning the entire city for the first time in 24 years to adapt it to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. But despite the plan's goals of reducing the pollution burden of some neighborhoods, the city has limited tools to do so.

"The crux of why this work is so frustrating at times is … nothing the zoning code is doing is going to actually decrease pollution. It's just about not making it worse," said Shalini Gupta of Community Members for Environmental Justice, based in north Minneapolis. "It's such a battle to just kind of keep it the status quo."

The city currently has three separate zones for low-, moderate- and high-impact uses. Rezoning proposes paring those to two: light production, which could co-locate with residential such as in the Northeast Arts District; and heavy production, whose zones would shrink.

Some existing heavy industries would become "legal nonconforming uses," meaning they are grandfathered in zones that do not allow any new operations of that kind. State law says cities cannot use zoning to shut down an unwanted use (except if it's a adult-oriented business), as long as the facility operates continually.

According to the city's racial equity impact analysis, race "has been the primary indicator for the placements of toxic facilities in Minneapolis," as a result of historical discrimination in housing policies that barred people of color from living in desirable neighborhoods.

At the same time, the analysis noted that manufacturing districts create jobs, and that the city should reserve industrial land for facilities that produce minimal pollution impacts and pay a living wage, which are less likely to face community opposition.

Minneapolis' Northside and Southside Green Zone councils, composed of people living in minority neighborhoods next to heavy industry, sent a joint letter asking the city to do more to reduce pollution.

City planners responded by increasing the setback between heavy industry districts and urban neighborhoods from 300 feet to a quarter mile, effectively prohibiting any new high-impact polluters from entering either Green Zone.

But another request from environmentalists to create a new safeguard for facilities that want to expand was removed last week from an original rezoning draft released in January. The proposal would have required facilities to demonstrate that they're not contributing to air pollutants above health benchmarks determined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in a given census block.

The city attorney's office raised a number of red flags with the idea, because the MPCA regulates air emissions and and the city can't supersede that authority by creating a "shadow" emissions review process, said city Planning Director Meg McMahan. City staff also lack the expertise to review air emissions, she said.

Still, the city's Health Department wants a way to measure neighborhoods' cumulative health impacts from industry, even if it's used more for transparency than permitting, McMahan said.

At Monday night's Planning Commission meeting, which included a public hearing on the rezoning draft, environmental advocates pushed for an amendment that would have prohibited grandfathered industries from expanding in any way that would increase emissions. It failed after deputy City Attorney Erik Nilsson said the city already has a process that could do the same thing.

The Planning Commission will ask Mayor Jacob Frey to direct staff to develop an environmental justice assessment checklist that would be part of the permit review process for moderate- and high-impact facilities by July 30.

The commission approved the latest rezoning draft, which is tentatively scheduled to go to the City Council's Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning committee on May 16, followed by the City Council on May 25.