One day before the primary election, a Minneapolis election official said the city is working with residents at the Horn Towers, a public housing complex in south Minneapolis, to address concerns about their ability to vote by mail.

Jeff Narabrook, an elections administrator for the city, said Monday that they learned from a Washington Post story that some residents had not been receiving mail and worried that would prevent them from voting in the primary races.

Narabrook said the city contacted the U.S. Postal Service, which assured them that mail delivery resumed on Friday. Narabrook said the city sent 95 ballots to people living at the three buildings in the complex. As of Friday, 55 of them had been received by the city.

Narabrook said the city worked with building management to provide information to residents about other ways they could vote or return their ballots.

“We have not had reports of similar things happening” elsewhere in the city, Narabrook said.

People who want to check whether their ballot was received can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.