Minneapolis police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old man whom they describe as "endangered."

Eric Patrick McGarrity is white, 5 feet 9 and 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes, police spokesman John Elder said in a news release. No clothing description is available.

McGarrity was last seen Jan. 21 in the area of the 3200 block of N. Oliver Avenue.

Anyone who sees McGarrity is asked to call 911.

