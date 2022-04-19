Minneapolis police have offered City Council members additional security after they received an email containing a bomb threat.

The email listed the addresses of multiple council members and claimed the sender had bombs and multiple types of guns. It also said, "see you in hell."

Howie Padilla, a spokesperson for Minneapolis police, said they have offered additional security to council members. It wasn't immediately clear whether any of them had accepted the offer. Padilla referred questions about the investigation to the local FBI office.

"The FBI is aware of the information and coordinating with MPD and our partners," said Cyndi Barrington, a spokesperson for the FBI in Minneapolis. "Each and every potential threat brought to our attention is taken seriously."