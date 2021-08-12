Minneapolis police early Thursday arrested a man they suspect of fatally stabbing another man in a Loring Park apartment building.

The death was the city's 61st homicide of the year, and the sixth in as many days.

According to police, officers were dispatched about 6:14 a.m. to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 300 block of Oak Grove. When they arrived they found the victim unconscious and without a pulse, police said. Officers tried to the revive the man until paramedics arrive to take him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene; his identity hasn't been released.

It wasn't immediately clear whether a murder weapon was recovered.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064