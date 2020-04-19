A Ham Lake man has been arrested in a series of sexual assaults of young women in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods spread over many years.

The Minneapolis Police Department plans to release details about the arrest at a news conference Sunday afternoon. Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to attend.

Police have not yet confirmed the suspect’s name, and he isn’t expected to be charged until Monday.

However, sources have told the Star Tribune he was booked into Hennepin County jail on Friday shortly before 5 p.m., and is being held without bail on probable cause for burglary and criminal sexual conduct.

In March, the Police Department released sketches of the assailant, describing him as a slender white man in a hoodie, and offered a reward for help identifying him. It is not clear what role the resulting tips may have played in his arrest.

