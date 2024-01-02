A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman wanted in connection with a weekend homicide turned herself in Saturday, hours after police say she shot and killed a man in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

The woman remains jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of 40-year-old Kenneth Maurice Johnson, of Wayne, Mich. Charges against her have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Minneapolis police officers found Johnson lying in the street on the 600 block of University Avenue SE. around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to HCMC, where he died a short time later.

Police said they believed that a "physical altercation" involving a group of people inside Mr. Santana, a popular late-night deli and convenience store near the University of Minnesota campus, had precipitated the shooting.

Officers arrested the female suspect around 12:45 p.m. Saturday on the Northside after she contacted them.