Minneapolis police looking for 3-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday afternoon

Police are looking for a 3-year-old girl who has been missing since since noon Sunday and is last believed to have been with a female at a Target store in Minneapolis.
Aaliyah Evans was last seen about noon Sunday near the 2500 block of E. Lake Street with a woman inside Target, police said. The child is described as biracial, 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 35 to 40 pounds. She has brown eyes and short curly brown hair with blond streaks. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.
The female she was last seen with is biracial and has short black hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt, light gray leggings and carrying a pink backpack. Police did not say whether they know anything more about the female.
Anyone who sees Aaliyah or the female is asked to call 911 immediately and reference report number 24-272783. Tips can also be provided to police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or 612-673-5845. Information can also be shared anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
