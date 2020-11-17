Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unconscious on Tuesday morning.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was discovered when police responded to a call at 9:21 a.m. in the 3300 block of Sheridan Ave. N.

She was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where medical staff declared her deceased. A spokesman for the department said the circumstances of the woman’s death have been deemed suspicious. A homicide team has been assigned to the case, and crime lab personnel went to the scene to collect evidence.

The nature and cause of death, along with the woman’s name, will likely be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in several days, the spokesman added.