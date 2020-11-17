Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unconscious on Tuesday morning.
The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was discovered when police responded to a call at 9:21 a.m. in the 3300 block of Sheridan Ave. N.
She was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where medical staff declared her deceased. A spokesman for the department said the circumstances of the woman’s death have been deemed suspicious. A homicide team has been assigned to the case, and crime lab personnel went to the scene to collect evidence.
The nature and cause of death, along with the woman’s name, will likely be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in several days, the spokesman added.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Maple Grove man charged with defrauding PPP of more than $500K
A Maple Grove man was charged Monday with defrauding more than half a million dollars from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a key source of…
South Metro
60 days in jail for Eagan driver who was drunk when he hit Starbucks, hurt 2
A judge sentenced a man to two months in jail for driving into a coffee shop patio in Eagan and seriously injuring two patrons while…
West Metro
Hennepin County approves $8M to help bars and restaurants
Officials cited the need from impact of COVID-19 restrictions by Gov. Tim
East Metro
Ramsey County eyes winter shelter at Luther Seminary dorm
Officials hope to open the shelter for women and couples in December.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis offers energy grants to small businesses hurt during riots
Businesses can apply for grants of up to $40,000 to upgrade energy efficiency in rebuilding.