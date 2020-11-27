Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side following an apparent domestic dispute.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3114 E. 58th St., just off Hwy. 62, shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, responders found a man in his 20s suffering from an gunshot wound, said police spokesman John Elder. He died at the scene.

His death marks the city’s 79th homicide this year — and third this week.

Investigators arrested a female suspect, who was later booked at Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder charges. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are formally charged.

Police did not comment on her possible relationship to the victim or whether those involved were tenants of the two-story apartment complex.

As darkness fell, crime lab technicians scoured the building and a patch of grass outside the parking lot for evidence.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man following an autopsy.