An argument turned deadly Friday night in the Midtown-Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis, and police are investigating to see whether it was linked to a fire at the same house hours later.

Sgt. Garrett Parten, a Minneapolis police spokesperson, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of 15th Avenue S. They found a man with a fatal gunshot wound inside a home on that block.

Homicide investigators were looking into the shooting, but as of Saturday no arrests had been made. Early reports indicate that an argument between the shooting victim and "a male known to him" escalated into gunfire.

Early Saturday morning, Minneapolis firefighters responded to a fire at the same house. Fire officials tweeted about the fire at 6:40 a.m. Saturday, saying the blaze extended from the first floor through the roof. All residents were reported to be out of the home, and firefighters extinguished most of the flames within an hour.

Authorities said they didn't know whether the shooting and fire were connected, but Parten said investigators were considering that possibility.

The man's death marks the 72nd homicide investigation this year by Minneapolis police. His name and cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The GO number is 22-257792, and tips can be submitted online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and people who give information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a financial reward.