Police in Minneapolis are investigating two homicides that occurred on the city's North Side about six hours apart, with the first occurring late Thursday and the second early Friday.

Officers found a man who was stabbed inside a residence on the 2000 block of N. Queen Avenue after getting a 911 call just before 4 a.m. Friday, said police spokesman John Elder.

Police rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took the victim to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale where he later died, Elder said.

The name of the man has not been released. No one has been arrested.

About 6 hours earlier, police responded to a call about a shooting inside a residence on the 400 block of N. 33rd Avenue. When they arrived around 10 p.m. they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Elder said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Officers recovered a gun from the scene and one person was arrested, Elder said.

Investigators were working to determine what led up to the shooting, but "there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to public safety," Elder said.