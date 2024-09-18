Minneapolis

Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting at South Side encampment

Police Chief Brian O’Hara said early Wednesday that police arrived at the encampment in south Minneapolis to find one man fatally shot in the head and another man shot in the neck.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 12:59PM
Minneapolis Police Department investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting near 26th Street E. and 18th Avenue, on the city's South Side. (Tim Harlow/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a homeless encampment in south Minneapolis, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said on Wednesday morning.

Police got a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired at 4:40 a.m., O’Hara said a few hours later at a media briefing near the site, which is along 26th Street E. between S. 17th and 18th avenues.

The man who was shot in the head died at the scene. He was in his 20s, O’Hara said. The other shooting victim was in his 30s. He was taken to HCMC with what the chief called serious but not life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.

O’Hara said police have a suspect but that person was not yet in custody as of Wednesday morning. The chief said the shootings once again call attention to the dangers of homeless encampments, for both people living at the sites and nearby residents.

“There is way too much crime and violence associated with the homeless encampments,” O’Hara said.

This is the 52nd homicide in the city this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database.

