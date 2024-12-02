Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide after a 25-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.
Minneapolis police investigate homicide after family tracks phone of missing woman
A 25-year-old woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound, police said.
Family members had not heard from the woman since Saturday night and had tracked her cell phone location, according to a release from Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers found the woman, who was unresponsive, lying on the ground in the 3300 block of 10th Avenue South.
The woman had at least one gunshot wound, according to the release. Officials have not yet released the woman’s identity or details surrounding the homicide.
“My heart aches for this family,” O’Hara said in the release. “The thought that a family member is murdered is unbearable. We ask anyone with information to immediately contact our investigators.”
