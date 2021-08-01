Minneapolis police say they exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect who fired at them during an unrelated foot chase late Saturday.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were investigating reported suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Vincent Avenue N. in the Willard-Hay neighborhood where police say a male suspect fled from officers on foot. That's when "unknown individuals shot at the officers," according to a news release from Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

"One officer discharged his sidearm at the suspect(s). No one was struck by the officer's shot," the statement said. The suspects fled the scene.

One officer sustained "an unspecified injury." Elder declined to elaborate, citing an ongoing investigation. The officer who fired his gun is on standard administrative leave.

Officers found the original fleeing suspect, who is in custody. No further information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation by the department's violent crime investigation division.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751