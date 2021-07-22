A man working as a Door Dash delivery driver was shot Wednesday night during an apparent carjacking attempting in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood, according to a police report.

The man was struck in the shoulder but is expected to survive the shooting, which occurred about 10:37 p.m. in the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue N., the report said. No arrests had been announced as of Thursday morning.

Officers responding to reports of the shooting found the victim several blocks away. He told them he had been in the area delivering food through Door Dash when three people emerged from a nearby house and tried to take his car, the report said.

The man told police that he fought with one of the suspects and then got into his car to drive away. But the other two suspects moved in front of the vehicle to block its escape, and one of them fired a shot into his windshield, striking him in the shoulder.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

It was one of two shootings on the North Side that occurred late Wednesday into Thursday morning. In the other, a man showed up at an area hospital with a noncritical gunshot wound to the leg after being shot in the area of N. 6th Street and Lowry Avenue, police said. No arrests were announced in the case as of Thursday morning.

The incidents come amid a surge of gun violence that is unprecedented for Minneapolis. Even as some crime categories have leveled off after spiking last year, the number of shootings continue to rise. So far this year, at least 356 people have been wounded or killed by gunfire, compared to 274 at this point last year, according to police crime statistics.