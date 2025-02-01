Minneapolis police arrested two people Saturday afternoon in connection with a shooting that occurred during an alleged drug deal.
Minneapolis police arrest two after shooting during alleged drug deal
The victim was taken to HCMC with injuries that were not life-threatening Saturday afternoon.
Third Precinct officers responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting near 22nd Avenue S. and E. Franklin Avenue. There they found a man with a non-life-threatening injury, who was then transported to HCMC.
In a statement, police said a preliminary investigation indicated the man was inside a nearby apartment when he was shot during a drug deal. He fled the apartment and called 911.
Officers located the apartment, in the 2000 block of 21st Avenue S., but found no one inside. They gathered information about the two suspects and relayed the details to other officers, who were able to locate the suspects getting onto a bus several miles away. Both were arrested without incident, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Police Chief Brian O’Hara praised the “swift, coordinated efforts” of officers, saying in a statement: “Their work exemplifies the relentless commitment of the Minneapolis Police Department to ensuring justice for victims and removing dangerous criminals from our streets. We will continue to use every resource available to combat crime and violence and protect the people of Minneapolis.”
