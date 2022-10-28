Hundreds of Minneapolis park employees could walk off the job as soon as Nov. 8, saying negotiations have broken down over wages and worker protections.

"We have exhausted all options to avoid taking this action," said AJ Lange of the City Employees' Union LIUNA Local 363 on Friday. "In the midst of a pandemic and civil unrest, we continue to work despite being understaffed and overworked."

The union's 10-day strike notice comes after seven months of contract talks with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. More than 200 people who perform manual labor maintaining the Park Board's buildings and grounds — including the people who trim trees, flood ice rinks and operate pools — have been working without a contract since Dec. 31.

The Park Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Workers want wage increases that keep pace with the rate of inflation, which was 8.2% as of Sept. 30. The Park Board's last offer of a 2.25% wage increase for 2022, 2.5% in 2023 and 2.5% in 2024 fell short, Lange said.

About 75% of union members voted down that proposal in September, authorizing the union to call a strike. Negotiations since then have failed to bridge the gap between workers and employer.

"We have lost confidence in MPRB's negotiation team because they are disrespectful, hostile, and don't take us seriously," Lange said.

The union leader said Park Board negotiators have proposed slashing certain worker benefits, such as the longstanding "bid system" that gives park keepers some choice in where and when they work based on seniority. The Park Board has also suggested doubling the probation period for new employees from six months to a year, and creating a separate wage tier for those hired after this year, Lange said.

The union is concerned that if a second wage tier is created for new hires, they might be paid substantially less than current employees — which could drive a wedge between union members.

Another round of negotiations is slated for next week. If they fail to reach an agreement, park workers are tentatively scheduled to strike at 5 a.m. on Nov. 8.