The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s preferred redesign for the Hiawatha Golf Club would shrink the course to nine holes and reduce groundwater pumping to balance flood resilience and make way for new amenities that could draw people to the site.

The Park Board released a draft of its preferred redesign for the south Minneapolis golf course on Thursday. The latest proposal would carry about $43 million in estimated capital costs and bring in up to $1.4 million in annual revenue, according to the Park Board.

Golfers would have access to the smaller course, a driving range, multiple putting and chipping areas, rentals and a golf pro shop. Some golf carts would be available, but Park Board officials said their plan focuses on “the walkability of the course.”

Added trails would loop around Lake Hiawatha and connect surrounding neighborhoods and the larger regional park. There would be trails for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as bridges and boardwalks above the water.

Potential amenities include a renovated clubhouse, a small beach, a fenced dog patio, a fishing pier and launches for canoes and kayaks.

New “experiences” would provide opportunities for learning about stormwater management, spaces for public art and tributes to pioneering golfers of color.

Several areas of the site would be set aside to preserve existing habitat or provide new habitat.

Park Board officials also see the site as a destination for winter recreation. During winter months, the site would include a 4-5 kilometer groomed cross-country ski trail, an ice skating loop, a sledding area and ice fishing.

The Park Board will collect feedback on the plan through May 1. Officials will create their draft master plan in the spring and accept community feedback in the summer.

A vote on the final master plan could happen as early as late summer, according to the Park Board.

