The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Wednesday night will once again consider cutting the number of encampments spread across the city’s parks, while setting up a plan to reduce the size of two sprawling encampments at Powderhorn Park.

Homeless people have pitched tents in more than 35 parks since the board allowed overnight stays in parks last month in response to growing encampments in Powderhorn. Most of the encampments include just a handful of tents, but the Powderhorn communities had grown to about 560 tents as of last week.

Earlier this month, Park Board commissioners were expected to discuss a resolution that would have limited the encampments to 10 parks and no more than 10 tents, but they ultimately voted to remove it from their meeting agenda.

The updated resolution is more detailed, limiting encampments to 20 designated parks and 25 tents. Volunteers, nonprofit organizations and other entities would have to apply for a temporary permit to legalize an encampment; those that do not have permits would be disbanded.

Powderhorn Park would be excluded from the size limit; the Park Board and other partners would develop a plan to significantly reduce the size of the Powderhorn encampments within three weeks, according to the resolution.

It would work with volunteers to relocate residents in larger encampments to designated parks being referred to as “Refuge Sites.” The encampments cannot be larger than 10% of a designated park, according to the resolution.

The Board has yet to select which parks will become refuge sites, spokeswoman Dawn Sommers said Wednesday. It will provide restrooms, trash bins, hand-washing stations and fencing to permitted encampments.

Neighbors and elected officials have said the Powderhorn encampments are unsafe and unsustainable. A man was shot and injured in one of the camps Tuesday, the latest in a string of violent incidents at the park that include reported sexual assaults, vandalized cars and other physical assaults or threats.

Many of those who migrated to Powderhorn Park were evicted from a nearby hotel that had been turned into a shelter by volunteers in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. About 45% of the people living there now identify as Native American, according to the state.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.