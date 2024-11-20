Minneapolis

Minneapolis Park Board and Park Police phones down following systemwide outage

The Park Board website asked that those who require a police response to call 911 instead. There is no estimate yet on when phone service will be restored.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2024 at 5:47PM
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's phones experienced a system-wide outage on Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez)

The phone system for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, as well as its police department, is down as of late Wednesday morning.

Robin Smothers, a spokeswoman for the Park Board, said it was a systemwide outage and that the information technology department is working to identify the cause and determine next steps.

“For any calls that require a Park Police or Minneapolis Police response, residents should call 911,” Smothers said. “For administrative matters, residents can email info@minneapolisparks.org and the message will be routed to Park Police.”

A little before noon, calls to the Park Board did not reach a voicemail system, and instead kept ringing.

The board is a semi-autonomous governing body in Minneapolis that oversees the city’s parks.

The 911 phone line to reach Minneapolis police or the Fire Department was working normally on Wednesday, police officer Trevor Folke said.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

