Minneapolis officials warn of scammers preying on people trying to find their lost pets

People putting the word out about their lost pets are being preyed on and cheated out of large sums of money, Minneapolis city officials said Wednesday.
Callers pose as animal control officers who say they have the pet, but a large veterinary bill needs paying.
Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) said scammers are scouring lost pet posters and websites, then contacting the owners with a story about being an animal control officer who has their missing four-legged companion, but they also say a large veterinary bill needs to be paid for emergency surgery.
The perpetrators call or text, sometimes “spoofing” a city phone number, according to the agency. They send a link to wire money in an effort to steal thousands of dollars from worried pet owners.
“This scam angers us,” MACC Director Tony Schendel said in a statement. “These scammers are calling people who are in an already vulnerable situation, having lost their pet, and make the experience even worse. We want people to know this is happening so they can report it to us immediately.”
MACC says it has received 30 reports of the scam so far, with likely dozens more that have gone unreported.
Scammers are asking for amounts around $1,500, which Schendel says seems like a realistic veterinary care bill.
“We believe there’s risk for many people to fall for this,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like an outlandish amount.”
Marla Khan-Schwartz of Minneapolis received a call last month after a yearlong search for her family’s missing cat, Otis.
The caller said Otis had been found but was in desperate need of an operation and used specific legitimate-sounding medical terms, according to MACC. Then he asked for half of a very specific $3,201.96 medical bill. Khan-Schwartz became suspicious and later confirmed the call was a scam.
“I felt so embarrassed and emotionally manipulated,” Khan-Schwartz said in a statement released by MACC. “It’s an angering experience when people take advantage of that horrible feeling of losing a pet. It’s ridiculous and wrong.”
Khan-Schwartz told the Minnesota Star Tribune that “unfortunately, no,” Otis was never found.
Schendel said MACC never sends links or asks for money over the phone under these circumstances. When MACC identifies owners of lost pets in its care, they must visit the shelter in person and show proof of ownership.
Anyone who believes they have been targeted by this scam is urged to contact MACC at 612-673-6222.
