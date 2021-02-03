Minneapolis North defensive end and four-star recruit Davon Townley announced Wednesday that he has committed to Penn State to play football.

The four-star recruit, who is 6-61/2 and 245 pounds, had been recruited by football and basketball programs wanting his services. He announced on Dec. 9 that he had decided to play football but with the possibility of walking on to the basketball team.

Townley announced his commitment at his school Wednesday morning, pulling up a blue sweatshirt to reveal a Penn State t-shirt underneath.

Townley told the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen in December that he had committed to the school, which he didn't name at the time, because of a relationship with the head coach that no other program could match. "He showed me something different that no other coach did,"Townleysaid then.

