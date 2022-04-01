Officials at Minneapolis North High School are investigating a reported theft of as much as $40,000 from the school's booster club, according to a post on the school's Facebook page Friday.

An officer of the North High Booster Club has admitted to the theft, which was discovered by the group's treasurer, according to the post. The incident was reported to Minneapolis police at the Fourth Precinct and "We expect a quick investigation & expect charges to be filed & pressed," the post said.

School officials did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The post began:

"Dear Polar Nation: on Tuesday one of our North High Booster Club volunteers (the group's Treasurer) discovered some money missing from the Club's bank account & notified us here at the school. On Wednesday, after pulling detailed bank statements, evidence showed a Booster Club Officer had nearly drained their account on personal expenses. On Thursday morning, the total amount was growing to between $30,000-$40,000 as the officers attempted to locate missing deposits & pending charges. Later that morning, the Booster Club officer at the source of the missing funds admitted to the theft, shared remorse & a commitment to return the dollars."

Commenters on the Facebook page expressed shock and sadness Friday.

"This is very heartbreaking and I'm glad charges will be filed," said one commenter.

Said another: "Please let us know as alumni if there is a way to help. The kids should not bear the burden of others bad decisions. Sending extra prayers of strength over!"

The post went on to say:

"We are angry. Sad. Frustrated. It feels like our kids have already been through so much. And unlike other independent entities connected to us (like PTA or Alumni) the Booster Club's sole purpose was to simply bless our kids with opportunities just for them. And so this hurts."

The booster club will suspend fundraising and other external work while it pursues a full audit and revisits its by-laws and pursues revamping its banking practices, according to the Facebook post.